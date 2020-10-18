Boyd caught five of eight targets for 54 yards and carried once for an additional 25 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Boyd finished tied for second on the team in targets but was limited mostly to short gains while Tee Higgins and A.J. Green did most of the downfield work. He added to his yardage output with an explosive rushing gain, but overall it was a less than stellar outing for the slot receiver. Boyd continues to receive his fair share of targets (eight or more in four of the last five) but he has now been held under 60 receiving yards three times on the season. He'll look to get back on track in a favorable matchup with the Browns next Sunday.