Boyd will likely be shadowed by Ravens' corner Marlon Humphrey on Sunday, even with A.J. Green active, Jay Morrison of The Athletic suggests.

Humphrey covered Boyd well last season, holding him to a combined nine catches for 72 yards over two games. This was without Green in the lineup, so it's possible that Humphrey could go back to covering Green, but Boyd has clearly been the bigger threat so far this season. The alternative is Marcus Peters, which isn't really a big step down for that matter.