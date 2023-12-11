Boyd (ankle) brought in two of three targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' 34-14 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Boyd had a questionable tag coming in after apparently sustaining an ankle injury late in the practice week, but the veteran was able to fill his usual slot role. However, Boyd continues to offer only middling fantasy production as long as top receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are healthy, as he's now recorded 37 yards or fewer in four straight games going into a Week 15 home matchup against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon.