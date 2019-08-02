Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Will play preseason opener
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the team's starters will play some in next week's preseason opener at Kansas City, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Boyd will get his first live action in the new offense. With A.J. Green out to begin the season, Boyd will be the Bengals' primary option to begin the season. Interestingly enough, he was more productive when Green was healthy last year, scoring five of his seven touchdowns before Green's toe injury, and tallying his three best yardage games in that same span. What will be key for him is if the Bengals can get John Ross and/or Cody Core up to speed to be more productive while Green is out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Quarterback regression candidates
Patrick Mahomes is definitely one of the quarterbacks who is going to regress, but he's still...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jones rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Who has Mahomes upside?
Patrick Mahomes rocked the Fantasy world in 2018, so who might be able to do that this season?...
-
QB Preview: Busts
Don't make the mistake of taking a quarterback too early. The Fantasy Football Today podcast...
-
Fantasy football: Top RB committees
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
QB Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our breakout picks for 2019 will give you the best chance to find...