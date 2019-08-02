Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Will play preseason opener

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that the team's starters will play some in next week's preseason opener at Kansas City, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Boyd will get his first live action in the new offense. With A.J. Green out to begin the season, Boyd will be the Bengals' primary option to begin the season. Interestingly enough, he was more productive when Green was healthy last year, scoring five of his seven touchdowns before Green's toe injury, and tallying his three best yardage games in that same span. What will be key for him is if the Bengals can get John Ross and/or Cody Core up to speed to be more productive while Green is out.