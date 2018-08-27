Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Works as No. 3 WR
Boyd caught each of his four targets for 54 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Bills.
A.J. Green and John Ross started and both scored touchdowns, with Boyd operating as the No. 3 receiver for the first-team offense. The Bengals figure to trot out the same alignment Week 1 in Indianapolis, but it will be hard to keep all three wideouts fed on a weekly basis, considering the team also has established pass-catching talent at running back and tight end.
