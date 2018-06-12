Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Absent from minicamp

Eifert (back) did not participate in the first day of the Bengals' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The exact reasoning for Eifert's absence is rather unclear after the tight end was a limited participant in OTAs, but head coach Marvin Lewis suggested that it was health related, as that is the only reason why a player would be absent from minicamp. Whether Eifert re-aggravated an injury or not is still to be determined, but the Bengals should have an official update on his status at some point this week if he remains sidelined.