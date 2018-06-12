Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Absent from minicamp
Eifert (back) did not participate in the first day of the Bengals' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The exact reasoning for Eifert's absence is rather unclear after the tight end was a limited participant in OTAs, but head coach Marvin Lewis suggested that it was health related, as that is the only reason why a player would be absent from minicamp. Whether Eifert re-aggravated an injury or not is still to be determined, but the Bengals should have an official update on his status at some point this week if he remains sidelined.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited at OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Opens voluntary workouts under limitations•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Can make $3 million via incentives•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Back with Bengals•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Confirms health•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Receives clearance for full activities•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...
-
Ranking the Chiefs Fantasy Assets
After a year of seasoning, the Kansas City Chiefs are handing the keys to their offense to...
-
Ranking the Broncos Fantasy Assets
The Denver Broncos are hoping Case Keenum can repeat his 2017 season, can their receivers count...