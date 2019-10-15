Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Another sparse performance
Eifert caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss in Baltimore.
The Bengals converted third-down plays for first downs on those receptions, but Eifert otherwise wasn't targeted by Andy Dalton on the afternoon. Eifert actually received a season-high offensive snap share (52 percent) but has yet to put up more than 30 receiving yards in any of the Bengals' six games. He'll seek to turn around that trend Sunday against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most yards per catch (13.1) to tight ends this season.
