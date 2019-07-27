Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Back at practice

Eifert (ankle) participated in team drills during Saturday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Eifert missed June minicamp while progressing in his recovery from a broken right ankle that limited him to four games in 2018, and now appears to have returned to health. The 28-year-old has yet to play a full 16 game season in his NFL career, and has not surpassed 10 appearances in a season since 2015. Now signed to a one-year, incentive-rich contract, Eifert will work to stay healthy and reestablish himself as a dangerous red zone threat. With A.J. Green (lower leg) having exited Saturday's practice with an injury of uncertain severity, the Bengals could potentially need to rely on Eifert as a primary target in the passing game.

