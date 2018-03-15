Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Back with Bengals

Eifert has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Bengals, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A back injury that Eifert now says he is past limited the tight end to just two games and four catches for 46 yards in 2017. When healthy, Eifert has a nose for the end zone, but his five-year career has been marked by a total of 41 regular-season missed games due to various injuries. For the time being, Eifert says "everything is fixed" and if that's the way things stay for any length of time, the 2013 first-rounder could provide a good return on investment in both real and fantasy terms this coming season.