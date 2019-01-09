Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Begins jogging

Eifert (ankle) has resumed jogging, doing so for up to 20 minutes at a time, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Since joining the Bengals as a first-round pick in 2013, Eifert has only played in double-digit games in a given season twice in six chances. Serious injuries have been the common denominator, including a broken right ankle that limited him to four appearances in 2018. Eifert enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent for a second straight year, but with a changing of the guard at head coach for the first time since 2003, the Bengals may opt to move on from the 28-year-old tight end. For his career, he's earned 37 red-zone targets and scored 21 touchdowns in 43 games, so bounce-back potential is evident wherever he lands.