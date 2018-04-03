Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Can make $3 million via incentives

Eifert can earn $8.5 million in 2018 if he catches 65 or more passes for 650 or more yards and eight or more touchdowns, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Looking to return from the third back surgery of his football career, Eifert re-signed with the Bengals on a one-year, $5.5 million contract that also includes $3 million in incentives, which kick in for $250,000 apiece at 50 catches, 500 yards and five touchdowns. He'd earn another $250,000 for every five receptions, 50 yards or one touchdown thereafter, with the incentives maxing out at 65-650-8. It isn't entirely out of the question that Eifert hits the max value, considering he caught 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games in 2015. Injuries limited him to 10 appearances the past two seasons, but he at least remained efficient with 8.5 yards per target and five touchdowns on 33 catches in that stretch. The 27-year-old owns career marks of 12.1 yards per reception and 8.3 per target, with a 68.2-percent catch rate and touchdowns on 10.8 percent of his targets. Eifert was cleared for football activities in February, likely setting him up for participation in the Bengals' offseason program.