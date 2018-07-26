Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Candidate to open camp on PUP list
Eifert (back) is expected to open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Eifert is back with the Bengals on a one-year deal, and as is typically the case with the sixth-year player, prospective fantasy owners can never be quite sure how many games they'll get out of the 6-6 tight end. He recently declared via his personal Twitter account that he is "feeling great," but Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin did express some uncertainty Wednesday regarding the veteran's availability this fall. Eifert is a consistent red zone threat when he's on the field, but the injury concerns have resulted in his ADP slipping well out of TE1 status.
