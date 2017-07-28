Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Cleared for start of camp
Eifert (back) has been fully cleared for the start of training camp, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. reports.
Eifert was limited throughout the offseason program and even hinted he might not be ready for the start of training camp, but he apparently made significant progress in the six weeks since June minicamp ended. While he still has a sketchy injury history and will have plenty of competition for targets, Eifert's prowess in the red zone -- 18 touchdowns in 21 games the past two years -- makes him an appealing option whenever he takes the field. He has no real competition for snaps at tight end, and while Cincinnati's offseason additions mean there are more mouths to feed, the changes should also make it easier for Eifert to get open over the middle.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: On track for start of camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited during OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Isn't sure if he'll be ready for camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Says he'll be ready for start of training camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expected back for OTAs•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Should be ready for offseason•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...