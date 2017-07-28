Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Cleared for start of camp

Eifert (back) has been fully cleared for the start of training camp, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. reports.

Eifert was limited throughout the offseason program and even hinted he might not be ready for the start of training camp, but he apparently made significant progress in the six weeks since June minicamp ended. While he still has a sketchy injury history and will have plenty of competition for targets, Eifert's prowess in the red zone -- 18 touchdowns in 21 games the past two years -- makes him an appealing option whenever he takes the field. He has no real competition for snaps at tight end, and while Cincinnati's offseason additions mean there are more mouths to feed, the changes should also make it easier for Eifert to get open over the middle.