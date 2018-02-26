Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Cleared to play, but where?
Eifert, who was only able to play in two games prior to undergoing micro-disc surgery last season, was cleared last week by Dr. Robert Watkins to participate in OTAs this spring and play in 2018, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Eifert is about to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. After being limited to just 10 games over the last two seasons due to injuries, the zeroes on his next deal are likely to be less than they could have been, had his production continued off his 52-615-13 season in 2015. Still, tight ends with his offensive potential aren't easy to find and Eifert is still just 27 years old. There is certain to be at least modest interest, perhaps by the only NFL team he's familiar with as well.
