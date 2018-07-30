Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Coming off PUP list

Eifert (back) passed a physical and is expected to practice Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert likely will be eased into practice after missing most of the offseason program and the start of training camp while rehabbing from October back surgery. He recently said he has no doubt he'll be ready for Week 1, but the Bengals seem to be taking a more guarded approach, knowing that they need a strong backup plan for the oft-injured tight end. Tyler Kroft proved to be just that last season, though he's a far cry from Eifert in terms of raw athleticism. Participation in full-team contact work will be the next big step for Eifert.

