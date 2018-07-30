Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Coming off PUP list
Eifert (back) passed a physical and is expected to practice Monday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Eifert likely will be eased into practice after missing most of the offseason program and the start of training camp while rehabbing from October back surgery. He recently said he has no doubt he'll be ready for Week 1, but the Bengals seem to be taking a more guarded approach, knowing that they need a strong backup plan for the oft-injured tight end. Tyler Kroft proved to be just that last season, though he's a far cry from Eifert in terms of raw athleticism. Participation in full-team contact work will be the next big step for Eifert.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expects to play Week 1•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Officially lands on PUP list•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Candidate to open camp on PUP list•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status uncertain•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Gearing up for camp•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain for start of training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...