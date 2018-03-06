Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Confirms health

Eifert (back) confirmed he is back to full health as he prepares to hit the open market in free agency, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert was unable to prove himself in the lasst year of his rookie contract, missing the final 14 games with a disc injury that required surgery. He was cleared in late February by Dr. Robert Watkins, and thus figures to be ready for offseason workouts wherever he ends up signing. Despite playing just 41 of a possible 80 games to this point, the 27-year-old could emerge as the top tight end on the market, having scored 20 touchdowns in 39 career appearances while producing 8.3 yards per target. The Bengals presumably won't use the franchise tag but may still try to re-sign Eifert.