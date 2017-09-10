Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Contract talks unsuccessful
Eifert and the Bengals couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the season, which was their self-imposed unofficial deadline to do so, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Should Eifert hit free agency next offseason, the Bengals would be inclined to use the franchise tag on him. That would be the first time they've used the franchise tag since 2013, and the first time anyone has used it on a tight end since 2012.
