Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Could see work Sunday
Eifert appears on track to make his preseason debut Sunday against the Bills, the Bengals' official site reports.
Per the report, before the team's last two exhibition contests, coach Marvin Lewis designated Tyler Kroft as the starter at tight end in place of Eifert. Such a move was not noted Sunday, supporting the notion that Eifert will see some snaps against Buffalo. Assuming Eifert avoids any setbacks, he is slated to enter the season as the Bengals' top tight end, though given his injury history, some sort of snap count seems likely.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Held out of action•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited snap count?•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Staying busy in practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status for first preseason game still unclear•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Avoiding setbacks so far•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Full participant Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...