Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Could see work Sunday

Eifert appears on track to make his preseason debut Sunday against the Bills, the Bengals' official site reports.

Per the report, before the team's last two exhibition contests, coach Marvin Lewis designated Tyler Kroft as the starter at tight end in place of Eifert. Such a move was not noted Sunday, supporting the notion that Eifert will see some snaps against Buffalo. Assuming Eifert avoids any setbacks, he is slated to enter the season as the Bengals' top tight end, though given his injury history, some sort of snap count seems likely.