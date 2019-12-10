Play

Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Decent game

Eifert had four catches for 49 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns, catching all four of his targets.

Eifert was on the field for 35 snaps, frequently together with C.J. Uzomah, after playing in the mid-20's each of the previous four weeks.

