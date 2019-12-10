Play

Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Decent in Sunday's loss

Eifert caught all four of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns.

Eifert was on the field for 35 snaps, frequently together with C.J. Uzomah, after playing in the mid-20's each of the previous four weeks. Neither tight end has been able to find consistent fantasy value in a shaky Bengals offense this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories