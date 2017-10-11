Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Deciding on season-ending surgery
Eifert is in Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with doctors and determine whether or not he'll undergo season-ending back surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It would be the third back surgery of Eifert's career, not to mention the major ankle surgery he needed in May. He's played just 39 of a possible 69 regular-season games since entering the NFL as a first-round pick in 2013, but he's been one of the league's more productive tight ends when healthy, scoring 18 touchdowns in 23 games since the beginning of 2015. Set to become a free agent in the offseason, Eifert likely would still be able to secure a sizable contract if he were to have surgery now and recover as expected. Tyler Kroft has been operating as Cincinnati's top tight end while Eifert has been sidelined, catching 13 of 16 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns the past three weeks. Eifert likely will make a decision at some point before the Bengals return from their bye for a Week 7 game against the Steelers.
