Play

Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Disappointing usage

Eifert had one catch for seven yards on his only target in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

After a really nice game before the bye, and then two games in a row with four targets, this game was a bitter disappointment. The news that Andy Dalton is taking back over at quarterback does give some cause for hope for Eifert this week against the Jets.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories