Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Displays some aerial gymnastics

Eifert caught three of five targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss to New England.

Eifert made a pair of leaping catches during Sunday's blowout loss for gains of 19 and 24 yards. The veteran tight end has topped 40 yards in back-to-back games with Andy Dalton back under center, which doesn't sound like much until you realize that he had just one such performance during the season's first 12 games. Sunday brings a matchup against a struggling Miami defense in a game that will have major draft-day implications. Even with an uptick in production and a poor opponent, Eifert is a risky fantasy start in a lost season for the Bengals.