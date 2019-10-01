Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Drops TD in loss

Eifert caught two of five targets for 27 yards in Monday night's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Eifert's night got off to a rough start, as he dropped a would-be, 10-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's second offensive series. From there, he helped the Bengals pick up a couple first downs, matching his previous season high of 27 yards overall. That mark evidences just how limited Eifert's production has been through four games, but he at least has a favorable matchup against the Cardinals in Week 5.