Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Entirely absent at Thursday's practice

Eifert (knee/back) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert's absence makes it quite unlikely that he'll be able to play Sunday against the Packers, unless he demonstrates dramatic improvement and fully practices in Friday's walkthrough. Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah will be in line for increased reps at tight end in Week 3 if Eifert is in fact sidelined, but neither is expected to see many targets in passing game.