Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expects to play Week 1

Eifert (back) has no doubt he will be ready for Week 1, Paul Dehner of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "There is no setback," Eifert said. "I'm feeling good. This is just the route we chose to take.

Eifert denies he ever suffered a setback in his rehab from October back surgery, saying a conservative approach has been the plan all along. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin sounded less optimistic earlier this week when he said he still isn't sure if Eifert will be a factor for the team. The 27-year-old tight end is on the PUP list, limiting him to individual conditioning work at the start of training camp. Tyler Kroft is presumably getting most of the first-team work at tight end.