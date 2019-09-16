Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Finds end zone

Eifert had three catches for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Niners, but caught one of those for a touchdown.

Eifert looked painfully slow in the open field, but he still remains a good red zone target thanks to his precise route running. But he seems less capable of producing the big plays that he had before his litany of injuries with the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories