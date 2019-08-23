Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Finishes without a target
Eifert got the start in Thursday's preseason loss to the Giants, finishing without a target on seven snaps.
Eifert opened the game in a two-TE formation alongside C.J. Uzomah, who caught both of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown while also logging just seven snaps. Uzomah's durability and decent blocking should keep him on the field more often than not, but there's room for Eifert to draw regular targets even if his snap counts are inconsistent. Given all their injury issues at wide receiver, the Bengals would be smart to make the multi-TE formations a regular theme in September.
