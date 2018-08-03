Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Full participant Friday

Eifert (back) practiced normally with his teammates Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Eifert bypassed the Bengals' full practice session Thursday in favor of a side session, but made his first appearance in full form just a day later. This is certainly a good sign for the sixth-year tight end, who has a long history of injuries and played just two games last season. If he remains healthy, Eifert possesses the most talent and athleticism of any of the options at the position, but Tyler Kroft also proved to be a capable option in his stead during 2017 and could see some snaps if the Bengals plan to limit Eifert at all.

