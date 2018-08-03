Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Full participant Friday
Eifert (back) practiced normally with his teammates Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Eifert bypassed the Bengals' full practice session Thursday in favor of a side session, but made his first appearance in full form just a day later. This is certainly a good sign for the sixth-year tight end, who has a long history of injuries and played just two games last season. If he remains healthy, Eifert possesses the most talent and athleticism of any of the options at the position, but Tyler Kroft also proved to be a capable option in his stead during 2017 and could see some snaps if the Bengals plan to limit Eifert at all.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Planned side work session Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Coming off PUP list•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Expects to play Week 1•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Officially lands on PUP list•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Candidate to open camp on PUP list•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status uncertain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten-team auction results
Our first mock auction draft of the 2018 preseason was WILD! Bargains galore helped push a...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...