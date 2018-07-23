Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Gearing up for camp

Eifert (back) tweeted Monday that he's looking forward to the grind of training camp.

While he didn't say anything specific, Eifert seems to be dropping a hint that he'll be available in some capacity when the Bengals begin practicing Thursday. He was limited at OTAs in May and held out of mandatory minicamp entirely, with head coach Marvin Lewis saying in mid-June that he wasn't sure about the tight end's availability for the start of training camp. Even if he's cleared for all activities, Eifert likely will have his practice workload monitored carefully after missing 22 games the past two years. His last relatively healthy campaign was in 2015, when he caught 52 of 72 targets for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games. Tyler Kroft will be the primary beneficiary if Eifert struggles to stay on the field once again.