Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Gets incentive-heavy contract
Eifert's (ankle) one-year contract with Cincinnati includes a $1.2 million signing bonus and $1 million base salary, along with $1.3 million in per-game roster bonuses and up to $2.5 million in incentives, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The unusual breakdown makes sense given that Eifert has played just six games the past two years and 43 total through six NFL seasons. It also makes sense for the Bengals to invest in another option at tight end, with C.J. Uzomah landing a three-year, $18.3 million contract that includes $6.25 million fully guaranteed (per overthecap.com). While history suggests he'll have a tough time staying on the field, Eifert does seem to be on track for some level of involvement in the offseason program, as he resumed jogging by early January and was doing agility work by the end of February. None of that should come as a surprise given that he's now more than five months removed from a Sept. 30 ankle surgery with an estimated recovery timeline of 4-to-5 months. Eifert owns career marks of 12.1 yards per catch and 8.4 per target, with 21 touchdowns on 142 receptions -- per-play efficiency has never been the problem.
