Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Hauls in five passes

Eifert had five catches on six targets Sunday against the Seahawks, albeit for only 27 yards.

Eifert was less involved than teammate C.J. Uzomah, who had 54 offensive snaps to only 38 for Eifert. The two tight ends combined for nine catches, however, so there's some room for both to produce, at least until A.J. Green returns.

