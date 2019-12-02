Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Hauls in one pass

Eifert caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Sunday's win against the Jets.

Andy Dalton returning under center appeared to provide a glimmer of hope for Eifert's fantasy prospects, but he was instead barely involved in the offense (25 offensive snap). C.J. Uzomah, however, saw 47 offensive snaps while catching five of six targets for 51 yards. Uzomah has played 163 snaps to Eifert's 93 over the last four games, but Sunday was the first display of worthwhile production for either player since Eifert caught a touchdown Week 10.