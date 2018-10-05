Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Heads to IR

The Bengals placed Eifert (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The transaction was inevitable after Eifert underwent season-ending surgery Monday to address a broken right ankle. The injury is expected to sideline Eifert for 4-to-5 months, suggesting the impending free agent may not be back to full strength by the time teams begin OTAs. While Eifert is out, the Bengals are expected to proceed with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Kroft as their primary options at tight end.

More News
Our Latest Stories