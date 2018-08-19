Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Held out of action

Eifert was not in uniform for Saturday's 21-13 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Eifert traveled with the team and worked out with the team's medical staff, but he was ultimately included on the list of inactives for the team's second preseason contest. His exclusion from the lineup isn't all that surprising given his injury history, but he should play a part in next week's exhibition against the Bills as he looks to round into form before the regular season starts.