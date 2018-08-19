Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Held out of action
Eifert was not in uniform for Saturday's 21-13 preseason win over the Cowboys.
Eifert traveled with the team and worked out with the team's medical staff, but he was ultimately included on the list of inactives for the team's second preseason contest. His exclusion from the lineup isn't all that surprising given his injury history, but he should play a part in next week's exhibition against the Bills as he looks to round into form before the regular season starts.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited snap count?•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Staying busy in practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status for first preseason game still unclear•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Avoiding setbacks so far•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Full participant Friday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Planned side work session Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...