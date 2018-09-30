Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Injury could be season-ending

Eifert's third-quarter right ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Falcons appears to be a season-ending issue, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Replays of Eifert's gruesome injury leave little doubt that the hard-luck tight end will likely miss extended time. Injured reserve is a distinct possibility for Eifert, with Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah now slated to handle the Bengals' tight end duties in the coming weeks.