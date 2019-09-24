Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Just one catch

Eifert had one catch for 18 yards on his only target of the game in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

This wasn't a great matchup for the Bengals tight ends, but next Monday night should be more fruitful against the Steelers, who struggled to defend Will Dissly in Week 2 against the Seahawks.

