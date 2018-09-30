Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Leg injury looks serious

Eifert suffered a leg injury Sunday against the Falcons, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Per Terrell, the oft-injured pass-catcher's leg looks broken. Assuming that's the case, he'll be in for an extended absence, with Tyler Kroft and C.J. Uzomah next up for the team's tight end looks.

