Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Likely facing 4-to-5-month recovery

Eifert is expected to require 4-to-5 months of recovery after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a fractured right ankle, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals haven't formally placed Eifert on injured reserve, but it's expected they'll do so by the end of the week, officially ending his season. The timeline associated with Eifert's injury -- which was similar to the one suffered by the Giants' Odell Beckham last October -- could result in the tight end facing some limitations during OTAs next spring, but the expectation is that Eifert will be back to full strength by the time training camp opens. While Eifert is sidelined for the remainder of 2018, the Bengals are expected to proceed with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Kroft as their primary options at tight end.