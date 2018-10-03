Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Likely facing 4-to-5-month recovery
Eifert is expected to require 4-to-5 months of recovery after undergoing surgery Monday to repair a fractured right ankle, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Bengals haven't formally placed Eifert on injured reserve, but it's expected they'll do so by the end of the week, officially ending his season. The timeline associated with Eifert's injury -- which was similar to the one suffered by the Giants' Odell Beckham last October -- could result in the tight end facing some limitations during OTAs next spring, but the expectation is that Eifert will be back to full strength by the time training camp opens. While Eifert is sidelined for the remainder of 2018, the Bengals are expected to proceed with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Kroft as their primary options at tight end.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Suffers broken ankle, out for season•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Injury could be season-ending•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Leg injury looks serious•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Season-high 74 yards Week 3•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Pair of catches in Week 2 win•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Catches three in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...