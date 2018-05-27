Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited at OTAs

Eifert (back) didn't take part in 11-on-11 work during the first round of OTAs, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I feel good. I'm on schedule," Eifert said. "This has been part of the plan to stay monitored as we progress through here. I don't want to go out there and have any setbacks or anything, so just methodically moving forward. The plan is to go into camp full speed but there's nothing keeping me back from doing that right now."

Eifert received medical clearance in February but was limited in his weight-lifting regimen throughout the offseason. His most recent comments confirm he's pain-free and is merely being held out of some activities as part of a plan to reduce stress on his back. The Bengals re-signed Eifert on a one-year, $5.5 million contract that can reach $8.5 million with incentives, hoping the tight end can stay healthy for more than half a season for the first time since 2015. He was injured in September and had the third back surgery of his career in October.