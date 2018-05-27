Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited at OTAs
Eifert (back) didn't take part in 11-on-11 work during the first round of OTAs, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I feel good. I'm on schedule," Eifert said. "This has been part of the plan to stay monitored as we progress through here. I don't want to go out there and have any setbacks or anything, so just methodically moving forward. The plan is to go into camp full speed but there's nothing keeping me back from doing that right now."
Eifert received medical clearance in February but was limited in his weight-lifting regimen throughout the offseason. His most recent comments confirm he's pain-free and is merely being held out of some activities as part of a plan to reduce stress on his back. The Bengals re-signed Eifert on a one-year, $5.5 million contract that can reach $8.5 million with incentives, hoping the tight end can stay healthy for more than half a season for the first time since 2015. He was injured in September and had the third back surgery of his career in October.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Opens voluntary workouts under limitations•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Can make $3 million via incentives•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Back with Bengals•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Confirms health•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Receives clearance for full activities•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Won't face limitations heading into 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....