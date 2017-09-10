Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited in Sunday's loss

Eifert caught his lone target for four yards during Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

After weeks of contract talks and an undisclosed injury, Eifert was quiet for much of Sunday, with his only other target, a would-be seven-yard gain, negated by penalty. There are few players with bigger boom-or-bust potential than the oft-injured Eifert, and it may therefore be worth waiting until he gets into the swing of things before putting too much faith in him.