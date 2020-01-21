Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited Week 17 snaps

Eifert had two catches on two targets for 34 yards in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Browns. He was on the field for only 27 offensive snaps.

With the Bengals playing with a rare lead, they were able to run the ball more often, which meant less time for Eifert. He enters his walk year having made it through a full season without injury, catching 43 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns.