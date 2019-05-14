Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Looking sharp this offseason

Eifert (ankle) has been close to a full participant during the offseason program, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I'm doing pretty much everything," said Eifert. "There's a couple things here and there but for the most part it's all doing everything with the guys."

Working his way back from October surgery, Eifert signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract in March. He seems ahead of where he was at the same point last offseason when he was rehabbing from the third back surgery of his career. It helps that the latest injury is to a different part of his body, but the Bengals will remain cautiously optimistic given that Eifert has missed 53 games in six NFL seasons. The team re-signed C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $18.3 million contract, then drafted Drew Sample in the second round. New coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan presumably have plans to use all three tight ends.