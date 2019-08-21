Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Makes preseason debut

Eifert played one snap, drawing a target in the end zone, during last Thursday's preseason win over Washington.

Eifert entered the game as soon as Cincinnati reached the red zone and promptly was overthrown by Andy Dalton. The brief appearance may not seem like much, but it was a nice milestone for an injury-prone player coming back from a severe ankle fracture. Even if C.J. Uzomah technically serves as the starter, Eifert should have a major role on passing downs and in the red zone. Another appearance may be coming in Thursday's preseason game against the Giants.