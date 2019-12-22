Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Miracle catch in OT loss

Eifert brought in four of eight targets for 57 yards and a game-tying touchdown in the Bengals' 38-35 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Long known for his nose for the end zone, Eifert came down with one of the bigger touchdown receptions of his career when he hauled in a desperation Andy Dalton heave into the end zone as time expired in regulation to bring Cincinnati within two points. Prior to that, Eifert had secured an important two-point conversion catch following a Tyler Boyd three-yard touchdown grab, bringing the Bengals to within one possession. Another improbable feat Eifert has managed this season has been good health, as he's now tied a career high with 15 games played. Eifert will look to put together a positive finish to a strong season in Week 17 against the Browns.