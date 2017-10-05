Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Misses another practice
Eifert (back) did not practice again Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Eifert still has one more chance to return to the practice field Friday, but he appears to be trending toward another absence this weekend. In that scenario, Tyler Kroft, who hauled in six passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns Week 4, would continue to start at tight end for the Bengals on Sunday against the Bills.
