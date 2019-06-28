Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Misses June minicamp

Eifert (ankle) didn't practice at June minicamp, Richard Skinner of WKRC reports.

Eifert mostly was able to participate in the early part of the offseason program, but the Bengals seem intent on a cautious approach working him back into full-team practices. He's working on an incentive-laden, one-year contract for a second straight season, hoping to reestablish himself as the team's top pass catcher at tight end. C.J. Uzomah and rookie second-round pick Drew Sample also are in the mix for snaps but figure to handle more of the blocking. It's unclear if Eifert will have medical clearance for the start of training camp in late July.

