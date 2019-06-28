Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Misses June minicamp
Eifert (ankle) didn't practice at June minicamp, Richard Skinner of WKRC reports.
Eifert mostly was able to participate in the early part of the offseason program, but the Bengals seem intent on a cautious approach working him back into full-team practices. He's working on an incentive-laden, one-year contract for a second straight season, hoping to reestablish himself as the team's top pass catcher at tight end. C.J. Uzomah and rookie second-round pick Drew Sample also are in the mix for snaps but figure to handle more of the blocking. It's unclear if Eifert will have medical clearance for the start of training camp in late July.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target MVS
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Third-year receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at third-year receivers for 2019, including stars like JuJu Smith-Schuster...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Bet on Barber
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie quarterback breakdown
Who figure to be the top quarterbacks taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects only three...
-
Rookie tight end breakdown
Who figure to be the top rookie tight ends taken in Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard projects these...
-
Take draft discount on Eric Ebron?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at whether Eric Ebron is worth...