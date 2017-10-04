Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Misses practice Wednesday
Eifert (back) is not practicing Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Eifert thus looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Bills. In the event that he remains sidelined this weekend, Tyler Kroft will continue to start at tight end for the Bengals, after catching six passes for 68 yards and two TDs in Week 4's 31-7 win over the Browns.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Remains out this week•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Multi-game absence expected•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Uncertain about return•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Ruled out for Week 3•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Not spotted Friday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Entirely absent at Thursday's practice•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.