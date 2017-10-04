Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Misses practice Wednesday

Eifert (back) is not practicing Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Eifert thus looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Bills. In the event that he remains sidelined this weekend, Tyler Kroft will continue to start at tight end for the Bengals, after catching six passes for 68 yards and two TDs in Week 4's 31-7 win over the Browns.