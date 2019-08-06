Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Moving well but slowly

Eifert (ankle) is moving along well in practice, even though the Bengals are taking it slowly with him, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Eifert is doing some of the live in-pads actions of training camp, but the Bengals are making sure he isn't pushing himself too much. "No. 1, it's, 'Let's make sure Tyler is ready to play against Seattle,'" Bengal coach Zac Taylor said. "We know what he can do on tape. The live reps he's gotten so far just running are really good for me to see. This dude can play some ball."