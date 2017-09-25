Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Multi-game absence expected

Eifert is expected to miss multiple games as he recovers from his back injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After earning 83 percent of the offensive snaps through two games, Eifert hasn't practiced or played in a game due to a combination of back and knee concerns. In response to an inquiry about a return date, he told Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, "I don't know when that will be." At the very least, Eifert likely won't be suiting up Sunday in Cleveland, setting up Tyler Kroft as the No. 1 tight end for the foreseeable future.